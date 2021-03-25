Saina and Srikanth in last eight

On course: K. Srikanth stayed in contention with a facile win over Cheam June Wei.

Ira Sharma, along with doubles teams, also advances

Saina Nehwal, Ira Sharma and K. Srikanth advanced to the quarterfinals of the Orleans Masters badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Running against time to make it to her fourth Olympics, Saina recovered from an opening game reversal to see off Marie Batomene of France 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 at the Super 100 event, which is part of BWF’s revised Olympic qualification period. Ira, ranked 162, made it to the last eight after beating Bulgaria’s World No. 71 Mariya Mitsova 21-18, 21-13.

Among the men, top-seeded K. Srikanth dispatched Malaysian Cheam June Wei 21-17, 22-20 but Chirag Sen bowed out after losing 21-14, 9-21, 17-21 against Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark.

Kiran George’s fine run ended with a defeat to Brice Leverdez 15-21, 21-14, 19-21.

In men’s doubles, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila made the last eight after beating the English duo of Rory Easton and Zach Russ 21-11, 21-12, while Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala dismissed Kristian Hoholdt Kramer and Marcus Rinshoj of Denmark 21-7, 21-13.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy advanced to the quarterfinals on a walkover from the Indonesian duo of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma & Amalia Cahaya.

