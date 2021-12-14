Sailor Naveen in critical condition

Suffers head injury after his 49er boat capsizes

Naveen Vashist of Army Yachting Node is in critical condition at a private hospital in Mumbai after his 49er boat capsized on Monday in a sudden gust of wind during the Yachting Association of India Senior National sailing championships at the Girgaum Chowpatty beach.

Co-sailor safe

The 25-year-old slipped and his head hit the hull in the process. His co-sailor Vishal Singh is, however, safe. “It was a freak accident. The conditions weren’t bad. We had adequate precautions and he was taken in a coach boat immediately. We hope he recovers,” said a YAI official.