Vishnu Saravanan books India’s first sailing ticket to Paris

January 31, 2024 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - KOLKATA

Sports Bureau

Vishnu Saravanan became the first Indian sailor to book a quota place in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old subedar from the Mumbai-based Army Yachting Node earned a net score of 125 and finished 26th among 152 participants from 53 nations in the 2024 ILCA7 men’s World championships in Adelaide. He was fifth among the sailors whose countries had not won a quota place and was the best ranked Asian after 10 races.

Seven quota places were available in the World championships in the one person dinghy competition.

Vishnu, a Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist and a World under-21 bronze medallist in 2019, will become the second Indian sailor after Farokh Tarapore, who competed in the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Olympics, to take part in multiple editions of the Games. Part of the four-member Indian sailing team, he finished 20th in his event in the Tokyo Olympics.

In sailing, the quota place belongs to the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

