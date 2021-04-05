Other Sports

Sailing | Varun & Ganapathy emerge on top in 49er

The pair of Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy emerged on top in the 49er class of the Asian Olympic sailing qualification championships here on Monday.

The duo finished first, second and third in races seven, eight and nine, respectively. Nethra Kumanan continued to remain in the first position in the laser radial section as she finished first in races five and six.

The results (overall, placings of Indians): 49er: Men: 1. Varun Thakkar & K.C. Ganapathy; 49er FX: Women: 4. Ekta Yadav & Ritika Dangi; Laser radial: 1. Nethra Kumanan, 3. Ramya Saravanan, 7. Harshita Tomar.

Laser standard: 3. Vishnu Saravanan, 7. Upamanyu Dutta; Windsurfing: RS: X: Men: 5. Jerome Kumar; 6. Ebad Ali; RS: X: Women: 3. Ishwariya Ganesh.

