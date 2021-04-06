Sailing | Nethra still on top

MUSANNAH (OMAN)

06 April 2021 22:48 IST

India’s Nethra Kumanan, who finished third and fifth in races seven and eight, continued to remain at the top for the third consecutive day in the laser radial class of the Asian Olympic sailing qualification championships here on Tuesday.

Her compatriot Harshita Tomar jumped to third position in laser radial from seventh by finishing first in both the races.

The pair of Varun Thakkar and K. C. Ganapathy retained its position on top in the 49er class with a seventh, fifth and fourth place finish in races 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

Vishnu Saravanan inched to second place from third in the laser standard class.

The results (overall standings, placings of Indians):

49 er: Men: 1. Varun Thakkar & K.C. Ganapathy; 49er FX: Women: 4. Ekta Yadav & Ritika Dangi; Laser radial: 1. Nethra Kumanan, 3. Harshita Tomar, 4. Ramya Saravanan; laser standard: 2. Vishnu Saravanan, 7. Upamanyu Dutta; Windsurfing: RS: X: Men: 5. Jerome Kumar, 7. Ebad Ali; RS: X: Women: 3. Ishwariya Ganesh.