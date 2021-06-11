SAI sacks Greco-Roman coach Kazarashvili

With no Greco-Roman wrestler having made the cut for the Tokyo Olympics, the Sports Authority of India has relieved Georgian coach Temo Kazarashvili of his services with immediate effect.

Kazarashvili was appointed in February 2019 with his contract originally till the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The postponement of the Games meant it was extended, like most foreign coaches, by a year.

The decision to terminate his services was taken following a recommendation from the Wrestling Federation of India, SAI said in a statement.

The World qualifiers last month were the last chance for Greco-Roman wrestlers to make it to the Olympics, but none of the six Indians managed to do so. Gurpreet was the lone bronze medallist.

This followed disappointing outings at the Asian Olympic qualifiers and the Asian Championships in April, India returning with just two bronzes from the former event.

While four freestyle and four women wrestlers each had qualified for Tokyo, only seven will be in action after Sumit Malik in the 125kg was provisionally suspended for testing positive for banned substances.