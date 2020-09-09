Sai Praneeth pulls out of Thomas Cup

B. Sai Praneeth

Hyderabad

09 September 2020 22:55 IST

World championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth has pulled out of the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton championship to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11.

The World No. 13 cited discomfort in the right knee as the reason for his withdrawal.

Recurring pain

“I got some pain when I resumed training last month. Took a break for a few days and then started again only to see the pain recur,” Sai informed.

Advertising

Advertising

“So, when the pain is off and on, I consulted a doctor who conducted an MRI and suggested that I focus on strengthening my muscles before going all out,” he said.

“It is certainly not an injury, but I didn’t want to aggravate it on the Denmark trip. It needs some attention and break before resuming the competitive circuit,” Sai said.

“Maybe, after a few days, I will start training again but the goal is to be completely fit for the Asian circuit around November,” he concluded.