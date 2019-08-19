Sai Praneeth, Prannoy advance

India’s Sai Praneeth and H.S. Prannoy made convincing starts at the BWF World Championships to advance to the second round here on Monday.
Praneeth, ranked 19th, defeated 66th-ranked Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada 21-17, 21-16 in a first round clash lasting 39 minutes.
In another men’s singles first round match, World No. 30 Prannoy fought back to beat 93rd-ranked Eetu Heino of Finland 17-21, 21-10, 21-11.
India got a favourable result in women’s doubles also with J. Meghana and S. Poorvisha Ram getting past Guatemala’s Diana Corleto Soto and Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor 21-10, 21-18 to enter the second round.
