Other Sports

Sai Praneeth, Prannoy advance

Well begun is...B. Sai Praneeth dispatched Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in straight games in the opening round on Monday.

Well begun is...B. Sai Praneeth dispatched Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in straight games in the opening round on Monday.  

more-in

Meghana and Poorvisha enter the second round in women’s doubles

India’s Sai Praneeth and H.S. Prannoy made convincing starts at the BWF World Championships to advance to the second round here on Monday.

Praneeth, ranked 19th, defeated 66th-ranked Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada 21-17, 21-16 in a first round clash lasting 39 minutes.

In another men’s singles first round match, World No. 30 Prannoy fought back to beat 93rd-ranked Eetu Heino of Finland 17-21, 21-10, 21-11.

India got a favourable result in women’s doubles also with J. Meghana and S. Poorvisha Ram getting past Guatemala’s Diana Corleto Soto and Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor 21-10, 21-18 to enter the second round.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other Sports
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 24, 2019 11:47:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/sai-praneeth-prannoy-advance/article29163380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY