Sai Praneeth advances to Japan Open semifinals with easy win

Indian shuttler B. Sai Praneeth continued with his good form as he advanced to the semifinals of the Japan Open badminton tournament after an easy win over Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto here on Friday.
Sai Praneeth recorded a straight game 21-12 21-15 win over Sugiarto in the men’s singles quarter-final match. He next faces top seeded Japanese Kento Momota in the semifinals.
Sai Praneeth hardly broke a sweat as he just took 36 minutes to wrap up the match.
The unseeded Indian led almost all through the first set after 1-1 and the former World Championships bronze medallist Indonesian was playing a catch-up game.
The second game was a bit closer but Sai Praneeth led from the start to the end though not more than four points separated the two before the Indian reeled off three consecutive points from 18-15 to win the match.
