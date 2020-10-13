SAI, NRAI make elaborate arrangements for camp

NEW DELHI

13 October 2020 23:04 IST

Foreign coaches Smirnov, Mikhailov will join in due course

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have made elaborate arrangements for the safety of the core group of shooters for the training camp, scheduled at the Dr. Karni Singh Range from October 15 to December 17.

As per the plan, the shooters are scheduled to assemble at the hotel on Oct. 15 and there will be a COVID-19 test the next day.

The shooters, coaches and support staff will stay in quarantine at the hotel for a week and undergo the test once again before moving to the range for training.

Advertising

Advertising

Adherence to SOP

NRAI and SAI will share the responsibility of ensuring the strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

“The responsibility for maintaining the shooting range lies with the Administrator of the range. To maintain safety, zoning of premises by nature of risk category to minimise the contact between campers and range personnel has been planned into green, orange, yellow and red zones,” SAI said in a media release.

It was also further stressed that NRAI would make arrangements for stay for all the campers and SAI would provide support “as per existing norms”.

The responsibility of the campers at the range will be with SAI, while NRAI will be responsible when they are out of the range.

Alternate option

For the campers in the Delhi NCR, there is an option to self-isolate at home for quarantine.

However, it is understood that the coaches prefer their shooters to stay in the hotel even during the quarantine period.

Rifle coach Deepali Deshpande said there would be a healthy routine during the quarantine week, with zoom sessions, so that the shooters are ready for training.

“Steps are in place for the shooters to perform in a safe and comfortable environment,” NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia said in the statement.

Foreign coaches Pavel Smirnov and Oleg Mikhailov would also be joining the camp in due course.

Meanwhile, there was doubt about the availability of some of the shooters selected for the core group training, owing to college examinations other commitments and concerns.