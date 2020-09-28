Other Sports

SAI approves Mirabai Chanu’s Kansas stint

Mirabai Chanu.

Sports Authority of India’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Monday sanctioned ₹40 lakh for weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s two-month training in Kansas, USA.

The decision was taken during MOC’s virtual meeting, held to discuss financial proposals of over ₹1.5 crore in six sports — shooting, badminton, boxing, para sports, weightlifting and hockey — which are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The committee also approved the proposal of shooters to procure ammunition so that they can train at their home ranges. Anjum Moudgil and Mairaj Ahmad Khan’s proposals for equipment and training were also cleared.

In boxing, the committee ratified the three-month overseas training programme (effective from September 7) of Vikas Krishan and his personal coach Ron Simms Jr. in the USA.

The committee also cleared the participation of shuttlers K. Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen in the Danish Open.

