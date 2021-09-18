National boxing championships: Sachin shocks Gaurav

Shiva knocks out Subham

Reigning Youth World champion Sachin shocked former World championships bronze medallist Gaurav Bidhuri to reach the 57kg second round in the National boxing championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports, Vijaynagar, on Friday.

The Haryana youngster, who had claimed the gold medal in 56kg in the World Youth event in Kielce, Poland, in April last, boxed bravely to beat Gaurav of Railways 4-1 in a closely-fought opening round bout.

Another Worlds medallist and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa knocked out Subham Namata of Steel Plant Sports Board in a 63.5kg first round bout.

Important results: 48kg: Kuldeep Kumar (Chd) bt Sushil Sahran (Raj) 4-0; 51kg: Deepak Kumar (SSCB) bt Mukesh Kumar (Del) 5-0; 54kg: Savio Michael (TS) bt Krishna Jora (Jha) 4-1; 57kg: Jobison Yengkopam (Man) bt Vaishak (Kar) 4-1, Mohd. Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Karan Gupta (MP) 5-0; 60kg: Lokesh Chaudhary (Raj) bt Rahul Sresta (WB) 3-2; 63.5kg: Abhishek Yadav (U.P.) bt Bittu Kanwal (Utk) 3-2; 67kg: Ashok Patil (Goa) bt Chander Mohan (HP) 4-1.

71kg: Pawan Kumar (AIP) bt Brandon Oinam (Man) 3-2, Devendra Singh Jhekwan (Utk) bt Sivareddy Annem (AP) 4-1; 75kg: Gagandeep (U.P.) bt Pankaj Kumar (Utk) 4-1; 80kg: Sachin Kumar (SSCB) bt Bobin Chauhan (HP) 5-0, Sumit Poonia (Raj) bt Mudassir Khan (UP) 4-1; 86kg: Prayag Chauhan (RSPB) bt Kapil Pokhariya (Utk) 5-0; Gowtham Palani (TN) bt Vishal Yadav (U.P.) 5-0; 92kg: Harish Singh (Utk) bt Parvesh Musharaf (TN) 5-0; 92+kg: Sayeed Bin Ali (TS) bt Abhinav Chauhan (HP) 4-1.