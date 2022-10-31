Sachin powers Patna Pirates to big win over Gujarat Giants

ADVERTISEMENT

Sachin produced a scintillating performance to power Patna Pirates to a 34-28 win over Gujarat Giants in a Pro Kabaddi League match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, near here on Monday.

Sachin emerged as the best player for the Patna side with 13 points in the match.

Sachin picked up a few raid points as the Pirates took the lead at 4-2 in the sixth minute. Rohit Gulia also joined the party and helped the Pirates reduce the Giants to three players on the mat.

Soon after, the Patna side inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 10-5 in the 10th minute. However, moments later, Parteek Dhaiya pulled off a SUPER RAID and kept the Giants in the game.

But, Rohit kept picking up raid points as the Pirates got a stronghold of the match at 15-9. Thereafter, Sachin effected a multi-point raid in the 16th minute to help Patna widen their lead.

The Pirates kept raging on and inflicted another ALL OUT just before half-time to lead at 21-13.

Gulia continued to showcase his prime form in the second half as the Patna side dominated the match at 23-15. The Pirates' defence unit, led by captain Neeraj Kumar and backed up their raiders, helped the team to keep moving forward.

Gujarat's Rakesh pulled off a couple of brilliant raids, but he couldn't help his team catch up with Patna.

The Giants reduced the Pirates to three members on the mat in the 38th minute, but Sachin carried out a magnificent raid to help his team stay in the lead.

The Patna side played carefully in the last minute and eventually registered a comprehensive victory.