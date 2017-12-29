Sachin holds sway in Optimist Novice

It was a one-two for siblings Ramya and Vishnu Saravanan in Friday’s opening race of the India International Regatta’s Laser Radial category off Krishnapatnam Port. Only that the order was reversed in the next, Vishnu upstaging his sister in a largely two-way contest, where he was clear leader of the series.

In the Optimist Novice set, B. Sachin held sway, clinching two of the day’s three races. The least experienced lot in the regatta were sheltered from the strong winds and the big breakers of the open sea. The area of operation for the little ones was laid out in the harbour, where their tiny craft stood in stark contrast to massive container and cargo ships.

Ananya Chouhan and Vishnu Sujeesh brooked no competition in the 420 class. The bespectacled helmswoman from Hyderabad with Sujeesh for crew clinched all the day’s races just as they did on Thursday, albeit in a small set of five boats.

The results: Laser Radial: Race IV: 1. Ramya Saravanan, 2. Vishnu Saravanan, 3. Shikhar Garg (all India); V: 1. Vishnu, 2. Ramya, 3. Govind Bairagi (all India). VI: 1. Vishnu, 2. Tayte Stefaniuk (Canada), 3. G. Bairagi.

Laser 4.7: IV: 1. Harshita Tomar, 2. Vivin Vinil, 3. Chitresh T. (all India). V: 1. Harshita, 2. Chitresh, 3. Gregory Roger Wardojo (Indonesia). VI: 1. Harshita, 2. Gregory, 3. Chitresh.

Optimist: IV: 1. Alexander Baudin (Sweden), 2. Ramadin Tito (Indonesia), 3. Ashish Vishwakarma (India). V: 1. Mohammed Luqman (Malaysia), 2. Al Harit Al Ali (UAE), 3. Uma Chouhan (Ind). VI: 1. Ramadin, 2. Mohammed Al Mansoori (UAE), 3. Erra Durga Prasad (Ind).

Optimist Novice: IV: 1. B. Sachin, 2. P. Vishwanath, 3. Neha Begum M. (all India). V: 1. Sachin 2. V. Vaishnavi 3. Saniya Jabeen (all India). VI: 1. P. Vishwanath, 2. Sachin, 3. Sonu Mohammed (all India).

420: IV: 1. Ananya Chouhan & Vishnu Sujeesh, 2. Bharath S. & Abhishek Pandey, 3. Punit Kumar Sahoo & Amit Sahoo (all India). V: 11. Ananya Chouhan & Vishnu Sujeesh 2. Punit Kumar Sahoo & Amit Sahoo 3.Bharath S. & Abhishek Pandey (all India) VI: 1. Ananya Chouhan & Vishnu Sujeesh 2. Bharath S. & Abhishek Pandey 3. Punit Kumar Sahoo & Amit Sahoo.