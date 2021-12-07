Other Sports

Sabari crowned WBC India champion

J. Sabari strikes a pose.  

J. Sabari from Chennai was crowned as the first-ever World Boxing Council India champion at the Hell’s Bay Pro Boxing Fight Night at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Sabari was pitted against Akashdeep Singh from Patiala for the first-ever WBC India Title fight in the Welterweight division in an eight-round contest.

It was an extremely close fight with the bout decided on points scored by the three judges. The final scores were 76 -76, 73-79, 73-79. The first judge scored the fight as a draw while the second and third judges scored the fight in favour of Sabari.


