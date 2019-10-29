Saarlorlux Open badminton: Saina and Lakshya lead Indian challenge

Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian challenge at the Saarlorlux Open badminton Super Tour 100 tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

Saina will be looking to add to the Indonesia Masters title she won in January. Top-seeded Saina will begin her campaign against Germany’s Fabienne Deprez. She is also one of only two players in the draw who are ranked within the World top 10. The other is Olympic champion Carolina Marin.

Saina had broken a string of first-round exits at the French Open by reaching the quarterfinals, where she lost to Korea’s eventual champion An Se Young.

Marin also suffered at the hands of Young, losing to the 17-year-old in the final.

Lakshya Sen has received a first-round bye and will begin his campaign against the winner of the match between Eetu u Heino and Elias Bracke.

He will be looking to win his third title this season, having already secured wins at the Belgian International and the Dutch Open.

The other Indians in men’s singles are Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath and Rahul Bharadwaj.