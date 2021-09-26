Ryder Cup | USA takes a commanding lead

Kohler (USA)

26 September 2021 23:49 IST

Johnson on a roll; Rahm and Garcia stay strong for Europe

The United States seized a commanding 11-5 lead over Europe at the Ryder Cup on Saturday.

The US squad, boasting nine of the world’s 11 top-ranked players, needs only 3.5 points in the final day’s singles matches to reclaim the Ryder Cup.

Tall order

No team has rallied from more than a 10-6 last-day deficit to capture the Ryder Cup, that coming for Europe in the 2012.

The Americans won a third consecutive session 3-1 in Saturday’s foursomes and split four four-ball matches to grab their largest two-day lead in the team golf showdown since 1975.

Second-ranked Dustin Johnson rose to 4-0 with US wins in foursomes and four-balls alongside fellow two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa.

Shane Lowry sank an 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to give himself and Tyrell Hatton a 1-up four-balls win over Tony Finau and Harris English.

Bryson DeChambeau and Scott Scheffler won the last four holes in a knife’s edge four-ball match to beat Europe’s Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood 3&1.

Jon Rahm combined with Sergio Garcia for a 3&1 foursomes win over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger and a 2&1 four-balls win over Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

Garcia, the top scorer in Ryder Cup history, now has a record 25 match wins while Rahm has 3.5 points, the most ever by a World No. 1 in any Ryder Cup.

McIlroy beaten again

Rory McIlroy, who joined Ian Poulter in a 4&3 four-balls loss to Johnson and Morikawa, fell to 0-3 this week.

The scores: United States 11 leads Europe 5.

Foursomes: Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger lost to Sergio Garcia & Jon Rahm 3&1; Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa bt Paul Casey & Tyrrell Hatton 2&1; Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas bt Viktor Hovland & Bernd Wiesberger 2-up; Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele bt Lee Westwood & Matthew Fitzparick 2&1.

Four-balls: Tony Finau & Harris English lost to Shane Lowry & Tyrrell Hatton 1-up; Koepka & Spieth lost to Rahm & Garcia 2&1; Scottie Scheffler & Bryson DeChambeau bt Tommy Fleetwood & Hovland 3&1; Johnson & Morikawa bt Ian Poulter & Rory McIlroy 4&3.