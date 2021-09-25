Ryder Cup | Team USA has Europe on the ropes

Schauffele and Johnson shine in hosts’ dominant start

Team USA flexed its muscle at wind-whipped Whistling Straits on Friday, dominating Europe 6-2 to launch its quest to regain the Ryder Cup.

Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele and World No. 2 Dustin Johnson put two points each on the board for the hosts, who dominated the morning foursomes 3-1 then rode the momentum through a gritty afternoon of four-balls to take their biggest day-one lead in 46 years.

Europe led in three of the four afternoon contests but came up with just one point from two tied matches as the USA won another two.

Sergio Garcia notched up a milestone tying with Nick Faldo’s record of 23 match wins for Europe.

The scores: United States 6 leads Europe 2

{Foursomes: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth lost to Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia 3&1; Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa bt Paul Casey & Victor Hovland 3&2; Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger bt Lee Westwood & Matt Fitzpatrick 2&1; Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele bt Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter 5&3.

Four-balls: Johnson & Schauffele bt Paul Casey & Bernd Wiesberger 2&1; Bryson DeChambeau & Scottie Scheffler tied with Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton; Tony Finau & Harris English bt McIlroy & Shane Lowry 4&3; Tommy Fleetwood & Hovland tied with Thomas & Cantlay.