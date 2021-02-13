Russian track president steps aside

The Russian track federation's president stepped aside on Saturday after taking a job with a government agency, bringing more leadership churn to a body which is already suspended from World Athletics over doping.

The federation, known as RusAF, said that Pyotr Ivanov would officially remain president but relinquish his authority until December 2022. That's when restrictions imposed on Russian sports officials by a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling expire.

Irina Privalova, gold medallist in the 400m hurdles at the 2000 Olympics, will take temporary charge at RusAF.

The CAS ruling blocks Russian government representatives from sitting on the boards of a range of sports bodies. The Russian cabinet appointed Ivanov as deputy director of a government anti-trust body last month, one month after the CAS ruling.