Russian Olympic champions banned

Lausanne

08 April 2021 04:03 IST

Russian Olympic champions Andrei Silnov and Natalya Antyukh have each been banned for four years for doping offences, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Wednesday.

Silnov and Antyukh were both charged last year with using or attempting to use a prohibited substance or method. The charges stemmed from a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation into Russian doping in 2016.

Silnov won the high jump gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Antyukh won the 400m hurdles at the 2012 London Games.

