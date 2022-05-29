Rundrankksh finishes seventh

Rudrankksh Patil finished joint seventh in 10-metre air rifle in the shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

Rundrankksh had qualified in the fourth place, but finished at the bottom in the knock-out stage with Maciej Kowalewicz of Poland, as the two shot 153.7.

In women’s air pistol, qualification topper Olympic gold medallist Anna Korakaki (586) of Greece finished seventh. Klaudia Bres of Poland beat Camille Jedrzejewski of France 16-14 for the gold, after the two had shot modest scores of 578 and 576 in qualification.

India has restrained from fielding any pistol or shotgun shooter in the World Cup, and has given the nod to only 12 rifle shooters.

The results: Air rifle: Men: 1. Lazar Kovacevic (Srb) 16 (260.9) 630.6; 2. Miran Maricic (Cro) 14 (261.8) 628.6; 3. Islam Usseinov (Kaz) 260.5 (629.6); 7. Rudrankksh Patil 153.7 (628.8); 26. Paarth Makhija 624.7; 35. Dhanush Srikanth 623.8; Deepak Kumar 626.8.

Women: 1. Oceanne Muller (Fra) 16 (262.5) 633.2; 2. Aneta Stankiewicz (Pol) 12 (262.4) 633.1; 3. Laura-Georgeta Ilie (Rou) 261.0 (630.1); 10. Elavenil Valarivan 629.1; 24. Shreya Agrawal 627.0; 29. Ramita 626.2.

Air pistol: Women: 1. Klaudia Bres (pol) 16 (252.3) 578; 2. Camille Jedrzejewski (Fra) 14 (251.0) 576; 3. Antoaneta Kostadinova (Bul) 250.8 (579).