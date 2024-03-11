Para Shooting | Rudransh Khandelwal wins mixed 50-metre pistol silver

March 11, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Rudransh Khandelwal won the silver 3.2 points behind Davide Franceschetti of Italy in the P3 Mixed 50m pistol event of the Para shooting WSPS World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.

Rudransh had already won the Paralympic quota place in the World Championship last year. The 10th placed Di Angelo Loriga Rodriguez of Cuba bagged the paralympic quota.

In R3, mixed air riflle prone event, Avani Lekhara finished eighth. Zhang Cuiping of China won the event 0.2 point ahead of Tatiana Ryabchenko who bagged the paralympic quota. The other quota place in the event went to the 12th placed Jorge Arcela of Peru.

The results:

R3 Mixed air rifle prone: 1. Zhang Cuiping (Chn) 253.5 (632.6); 2. Tatiana Ryabchenko (NPA) 253.3 (631.9); 3. Veronika Vadovicova (Svk) 231.6 (635.0); 8. Avani Lekhara 124.3 (632.6). P3 Mixed 50m pistol: 1. Davide Franceschetti (Ita) 230.0 (539); 2. Rudransh Khandelwal 223.2 (530); 3. Nihal Singh 202.8 (527).

