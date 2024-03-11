GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Para Shooting | Rudransh Khandelwal wins mixed 50-metre pistol silver

March 11, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Rudransh Khandelwal won the silver 3.2 points behind Davide Franceschetti of Italy in the P3 Mixed 50m pistol event of the Para shooting WSPS World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.

Rudransh had already won the Paralympic quota place in the World Championship last year. The 10th placed Di Angelo Loriga Rodriguez of Cuba bagged the paralympic quota.

In R3, mixed air riflle prone event, Avani Lekhara finished eighth. Zhang Cuiping of China won the event 0.2 point ahead of Tatiana Ryabchenko who bagged the paralympic quota. The other quota place in the event went to the 12th placed Jorge Arcela of Peru.

The results:

R3 Mixed air rifle prone: 1. Zhang Cuiping (Chn) 253.5 (632.6); 2. Tatiana Ryabchenko (NPA) 253.3 (631.9); 3. Veronika Vadovicova (Svk) 231.6 (635.0); 8. Avani Lekhara 124.3 (632.6). P3 Mixed 50m pistol: 1. Davide Franceschetti (Ita) 230.0 (539); 2. Rudransh Khandelwal 223.2 (530); 3. Nihal Singh 202.8 (527).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.