Hangzhou Asian Games | Rowing duo Arjun Jat Lal, Arvind Singh power to silver

September 24, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - Hangzhou [China]

The Army men clocked 6:28:18s in Men’s Lightweight Doubles Scull Final A to clinch India’s second silver medal of the day

ANI

India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh stand at the podium after winning silver medal in Men’s Light-weight Double Sculls at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on September 24, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched India's second silver medal in the Asian Games after finishing marginally behind China in the final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls on September 24. The Indians, who finished 11th in the Tokyo Olympics, went on to upset the odds, to seal their place on the podium.

The Army men clocked 6:28:18s in Men's Lightweight Doubles Scull Final A to clinch India's second silver medal of the day. Chinese pair of Fan Junjie and Sun Man secured the top spot by clocking 6:23.16s. With this China have already secured a second gold in the Asian Games. Uzbekistan settled for a bronze medal by clocking 6:33.42s. Throughout the contest, the Indian pair gave the hosts a run for their money. 

With 500m to go and the China managed to open up a bigger gap by building a lead of 2.73 seconds. Uzbekistan maintained their position on third.

India got hands on their first medal after the trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey secured silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event at the end of the qualification round with a total score of 1886. The duo of Ramita (631.9) - 2nd, Mehuli - (630.8) - 5th qualified for the individual finals. On the other hand, China’s Han Jiayu raised the bar by setting a new Qualification Asian Record with a score of 634.1, 0.1 better than the previous mark set by her compatriot Zhao Ruozhu in New Delhi in 2019.

