Hero Open: Roller-coaster start for Shubhankar Sharma

Shubhankar in action on Thursday.

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma began with a flourish, but two slightly wayward tee shots cost him dear as he ended the first day with a roller-coaster one-over 73 in the Hero Open on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Indian, who has two wins on the European Tour, had a birdie and an eagle on the second and third holes, but double bogeys on the 10th and 13th on the back stretch saw him drop a bunch of shots. Overall, he had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys.

Rodriguez in lead

Spain’s Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez fired a stunning 62 to hold the clubhouse lead on day one, two stokes ahead of compatriot Pablo Larrazabal.

