Asian junior boxing championships | Four Indian boxers clinch gold medals

It was gold rush for India at the Asian junior boxing championships in Dubai with four pugilists from the country finishing on top in the finals held on Sunday.

Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Bharat Joon (+81kg), Vishu Rathee (girls 48kg), and Tanu (girls 52kg) notched up contrasting victories in their summit clashes to bag the top prize.

While Rohit defeated Mongolia’s Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya 3-2 in an intense final, Bharat got the better of Kazakhstan’s Yerdos Sharipbek 5-0 to finish on top.

Silver for Gaurav

In another final, Gaurav Saini (70kg) signed off with a silver medal after losing 0-5 to Boltaev Shavkatjon of Uzbekistan.

In the girls’ competition, Vishnu picked up the gold medal defeating Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyorova Robiyakhon. After her, Tanu edged past Tomiris Myrzakul of Kazakhstan in a split 3-2 verdict.

Muskan loses in final

However, Muskan (46kg) had to be content with a silver medal after being bested by another Uzbek Ganieva Gulsevar in a closely-fought bout.

India has already won six bronze medals in the junior event after Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg) lost in the girls semifinals while Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Ankush (66kg) also claimed bronze in the boys’ event.


