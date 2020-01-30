Rivals on court, friends off it

The smiles said it all! The mutual respect that World champion P.V. Sindhu of Hyderabad Hunters and former World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of defending champion, Bengaluru Raptors, have for each was evident when they shared the stage for a promotional event of the on-going Premier Badminton League here on Thursday.

Ahead of their clash — billed as one of the contests of this edition — their camaraderie served as a reminder of the friendship they carry off court.

“Our rivalry is confined to the court and we never take it beyond that. The rivalry has to be there to spur you to give off your best and that is why these sporting rivalries are most talked about,” Sindhu said.

Respect

Tai Tzu, communicating via an interpreter, revealed the respect she has for Sindhu. “It will be a very tough match tomorrow. The home crowd will be cheering Sindhu and I have to be at my best to beat her in what is obviously a very important match for our team,” said the superstar from Taiwan.

For Sindhu it is a different proposition to play in the PBL as compared to the Super Series or the Inter-Continental championships.

Demanding format

“The 15-point format is demanding as there is no way you can relax. You have to stay focussed especially when the scores are tied 14-all. It is one point which separates the winner. That is something really exciting and challenging,” Sindhu said.

“You have to change your strategy according to the team’s needs,” said Tai Tzu.

Sindhu brushed aside the absence of China’s big guns in the PBL.

“It is not disappointing as the PBL still has world-class players like Tai and many others. There is no dearth of either class and quality and the young talent can learn so many things watching them,” she added.

When the two champions posed with the winner’s trophy, not surprisingly, there were quite a few lighter moments shared by them to the delight of the select audience.