Risk cannot be completely eliminated in any sport: Ghosal

For almost two weeks after it was hit by Cyclone Amphan, there was no internet in Kolkata. For four days there were almost no phone connections. Since then, the city has been limping back to normalcy but that,

The fallout from Cyclone Amphan and the ongoing COVID-19 situation have helped squash player Saurav Ghosal get a new perspective to life and find positives in uncertain times.

“I stepped out for groceries a couple of days and it was depressing. It was nothing like what this city has ever seen in ages. Basic necessities like electricity etc. took days to get back,” Ghosal told The Hindu from Kolkata.

The last three months has been the longest he has ever been in one place “since school”. A seven-time Asian Games medallist, a record 13-times National champion, World No. 13 with an all-time high of 10th in the world in December, the 33-year-old has been India’s poster-boy on the world stage.

“The last 15-16 years we have been living a different life and now suddenly we are forced to change to a different one.

“I haven’t been away from squash for so long unless I have been severely injured — which has been twice in my life,” he admitted.

He agreed he was “itching to get back” to play but was aware that it wouldn’t be normal.

“In Kolkata, I think they are planning to allow people to do some solo work from next week. Personally, I don’t think you can completely eliminate the risk in any sport. It’s a question of being able to minimise the risk and make it viable enough.

To bide his time

“I am going to bide my time for the first two weeks and see how it goes. I know at some point I will have to take them but as of today, when we don’t even know when tournaments are going to start, I don’t think being on court two weeks early is going to make much difference,” he explained.

Asked if it was a privilege or pressure to be the flag-bearer of Indian squash for almost a decade, Ghosal insisted it was the former.

“Definitely a privilege. I would be stupid if I say it’s too much pressure if I am going to make top-5. The ultimate goal is to be World No. 1. “There are small things we are working on and hopefully it will happen when we start playing again.”