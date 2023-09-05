ADVERTISEMENT

Rishabh’s double sends TNCA XI on a leather hunt; Mandal’s spell keeps Chhattisgarh in the hunt

September 05, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

Resuming day three on 456 for seven, Rishabh who was batting on 181 completed his double-ton and was the last batter to be dismissed after batting for a little more than ten hours. For TN, Sai Kishore scalped four wickets.

S. Dipak Ragav

Ajay Mandal

Rishabh Chouhan (233 (411b, 29x4, 4x6) piled on the agony for TNCA XI with a sensational double-hundred as Madhya Pradesh posted a mammoth 536 in the semifinals of the All India Buchi Babu tournament at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Monday.

In reply, the Tamil Nadu side finished on 212 for four with Washington Sundar leading the charge batting on 83. A lot rests on the all-rounder on the final day to ensure TN takes the first-innings lead and qualify for the final. In case, if the first-innings is unfinished, MP will reach the title clash as it had nine points in the league stage compared to TNCA’s seven.

Meanwhile in Salem, left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal produced a brilliant spell of five for 17 to get Chhattisgarh back into the game against Delhi despite conceding a 153-run first innings lead.

On the third day, after being bowled out for 187 in reply to Delhi’s 340, Chhattisgarh fought back by bundling out the latter for just 80 in its second innings.

Chasing 234 for victory, Chhattisgarh finished the day on 121 for five, needing 113 runs more on the final day.

The scores: Madhya Pradesh 536 in 177.1 overs (Sumit Kushwah 111, Rishabh Chouhan 233, Aryan Deshmukh 40, Aman Bhadoria 41, R. Sai Kishore 4/141) vs TNCA XI 212/4 in 75 overs (M.S. Washington Sundar 83 batting, A. Badrinath 65, M. Shahrukh Khan 33)

Delhi 340 & 80 in 36.5 overs (Ajay Mandal 5/17) vs Chhattisgarh 187 in 67.3 overs (Shashank Chandrakar 42, Md. Shahbaz Hussain 40, Hrithik Shokeen 4/45) & 121/5 in 46 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 48, Shashank Singh 48).

