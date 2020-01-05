Rijiju expecting good results in Olympics

Union Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju said he was expecting good results from the Indian contingent in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

However, Mr Rijiju said that the focus was on the 2024 and 2028 Olympics and the goal was to be among the top 10 countries in those Games.

The minister while interacting with national campers at the LNCPE, Kariyavattom, said that the Union Government will soon implement innovative programmes and allocate more budget for developing sports in the country.

The minister said that his ministry was in touch with corporates to attract sponsorship for the sports development fund which had seen a decrease in funding this year.

The minister said he had requested all ministries for providing financial assistance and job opportunities for sportspersons who do well in national and international competitions. He assured the sportspersons that the government would leave no stone unturned to provide them with the best diet, coaches and modern sports facilities which would empower them to perform well in international stage.

Rijiju also lauded the efforts of the State Government for producing the best sportspersons in the country.