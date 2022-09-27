Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna was also offered to headline the 2019 Halftime show but turned down the offer in a decision to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick

PTI Los Angeles
September 26, 2022 18:10 IST

Rihanna at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, in New York City, U.S. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pop star Rihanna will perform at the coveted Super Bowl half-time show in February 2023.

The National Football League (NFL) made the announcement on Sunday along with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Apple Music.

Rihanna, 34, also shared the news on her social media channels by posting a photo of her holding up an NFL football.

According to entertainment news portal Deadline, speculation about Rihanna has been going around since last week, when the NFL announced that Apple Music would become the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show beginning in 2023.

The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on 12 February 2023. After years of Pepsi’s sponsorship, the upcoming half-time show will be sponsored by Apple Music.

Rihanna was also offered to headline the 2019 Halftime show but turned down the offer in a decision to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback had protested police brutality against Black people and minorities by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

