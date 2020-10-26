Other Sports

Rigochess International Festival | Mendonca triumphs

IM Leon Luke Mendonca of India earned his maiden GM norm after winning the title in the Rigochess International Festival chess in Hungary.

Mendonca, 14, won six games, drew two and lost one to emerge winner in the 10-player field, which included three GMs and was played over the board.

