Richter to meet Issarangkun in the summit clash

Christian Richter and Lomnaw Issarangkun advance to IBSF World under-17 boys’ snooker championship final at KSBA

Bengaluru Christian Richter and Lomnaw Issarangkun progressed to the final of the IBSF World under-17 boys’ snooker championship final at the KSBA here.

Germany’s Richter defeated favourite Riley Powell of Wales 4-2 in the semifinal. Powell recorded a huge 101-break in the second frame, but was unable to match the consistent Richter. An error from Powell on the final black in the sixth frame allowed Richter to wrap up the match.

In the other semifinal, Thailand’s Issarangkun took out Poland’s Michal Szubarczyk 4-2. Issarangkun grabbed a 3-1 lead on the back of two clinical clearances. Szubarczyk faltered on safety play in the sixth frame and lost the encounter.

The results:

Under-17 boys: Semifinals: Christian Richter (Ger) bt Riley Powell (Wal) 66-11, 4-101, 80-21, 31-72, 75-40, 68-65; Lomnaw Issarangkun (Tha) bt Michal Szubarczyk (Pol) 58-27, 30-67, 102-16, 86-32, 34-68, 54-34.

Quarterfinals: Richter bt Jabez Naveen Kumar 70-41, 66-20, 91-10; Powell bt Sky Chan (HK) 77-1, 18-72, 93-0, 62-17; Szubarczyk bt Ziyad Alqabbani (KSA) 54-6, 53-57, 71-6, 62-34; Issarangkun bt Parham Kazemimoghaddam (Irn) 66-35, 36-71, 58-32, 63-42.

Under-21 women: Group stage: Chan Wai Lam (HK) bt Shadi Najafi (Irn) 55-4, 76-3; R.T. Mohitha bt Jiya Sehgal 20-56, 71-43, 67-33; Natasha Chethan bt Noot Albalawi (KSA) 32-2, 60-9; Setayesh Amirazimi (Irn) bt Sameeksha Devan 43-4, 19-55, 65-22; Snenthra Babu bt Manar Albalawi (KSA) 51-24, 35-6.