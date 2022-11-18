Rhythm-Vijayveer combine wins mixed air pistol gold

November 18, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India winds up with 25 of the 28 gold medals in Asian Airgun championship

Sports Bureau

Rhythm and Vijayveer acknowledge their success. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu won the mixed air pistol gold, by outclassing Irina Yunusmetova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan of Kazakhstan 17-3, in the 15th Asian Airgun championship which concluded in Daegu, Korea, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana winning the junior mixed air pistol gold, with an identical win over Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov of Uzbekistan, India’s domination of the competition was complete.

India won 25 of the 28 gold medals, losing only the women’s air pistol team, youth women’s air pistol and men’s air rifle gold medals to host Korea.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

India had skipped the last championship in Shymkent (Kazakhstan) and when it competed the last time in 2019 at Chinese Taipei, India had won 14 of the 18 gold medals.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

The results: Air pistol: Mixed team: 1. India-2 (Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu) 17 (579), 2. Kazakhstan 3 (577), 3. Korea 16 (573), 4. India (Shiva Narwal, Yuvika Tomar).

Junior mixed team: 1. India (Manu Bhaker, Samrat Rana) 17 (578), 2. Uzbekistan 3 (579), 3. Korea (Yang Jiin, Lee Seungjun) 16 (566), 4. India-2 (Sagar Dangi, Esha Singh) 14 (576).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US