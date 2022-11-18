Rhythm-Vijayveer combine wins mixed air pistol gold

November 18, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu won the mixed air pistol gold, by outclassing Irina Yunusmetova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan of Kazakhstan 17-3, in the 15th Asian Airgun championship which concluded in Daegu, Korea, on Friday.

With Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana winning the junior mixed air pistol gold, with an identical win over Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov of Uzbekistan, India’s domination of the competition was complete.

India won 25 of the 28 gold medals, losing only the women’s air pistol team, youth women’s air pistol and men’s air rifle gold medals to host Korea.

India had skipped the last championship in Shymkent (Kazakhstan) and when it competed the last time in 2019 at Chinese Taipei, India had won 14 of the 18 gold medals.

The results: Air pistol: Mixed team: 1. India-2 (Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu) 17 (579), 2. Kazakhstan 3 (577), 3. Korea 16 (573), 4. India (Shiva Narwal, Yuvika Tomar).

Junior mixed team: 1. India (Manu Bhaker, Samrat Rana) 17 (578), 2. Uzbekistan 3 (579), 3. Korea (Yang Jiin, Lee Seungjun) 16 (566), 4. India-2 (Sagar Dangi, Esha Singh) 14 (576).