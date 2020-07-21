RFI keen to have Antonio as consultant coach

Rowing Federation of India (RFI) is keen to employ the services of Antonio Maurogiovanni, an Olympic rower from Italy, provided Sports Authority of India (SAI) gives the go-ahead.
After the exit of foreigncoach Nicolae Gioga of Romania, who left the country soon after the 2018 Asian Games, this time RFI is looking at hiring Antonio only as a consultant coach.
“We want to have Antonio as a consultant coach. Once SAI says Ok, we will go ahead with the process. In fact, we have written to SAI that we want him as a consultant coach,” Balaji Maradappa, Associate Vice-President of RFI told The Hindu here on Friday.
Antonio has rich experience of having taken part in two Olympics (1988 & ’92) and having coached the Irish, Dutch and Italian men and women teams.
“We have already spoken to him (Antonio) and he has expressed his willingness to come to India. He is the number one in our list,” informed Balaji.
RFI, revealed Balaji, was shocked to hear the news last month of 22 young rowers being tested positive.
“We have set up a three-member enquiry committee involving Rajiv Jayaraj (independent analytical expert), Rajiv Sharma (Advocate & Secretary of Chandigarh Rowing Association and Chiranjit Phukan, Advocate & RFI Joint Secretary to investigate the matter,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath