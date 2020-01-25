RFI EGM approves ammendments

The extraordinary general body meeting of the Rowing Federation of India held here on Saturday approved the two amendments which were necessitated after the Union Sports Ministry de-recognised it for contravening the Sports Code with regard to electoral process.

Mr. C.P. Singh Deo, former president of RFI, told The Hindu that the agenda of the meeting was to amend the constitution with regard to two issues — restricting the number of voters to two in the electoral college instead of the previous three and also barring any proxy voting.

“The general body, which had a full house, passed these amendments unanimously without any dissenting note,” he said.

“Now, we will send the minutes of the meeting to the Union Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association duly informing that the elections will be held in the mid-February,” Mr. Singh Deo said.

“Effectively, there are no issues now with either the Sports Ministry or the IOA. Today’s meeting should set the ball rolling for the smooth elections,” he concluded.

It may be recalled here that the RFI decided to convene Saturday’s meeting in the wake of the Sports Ministry de-recognising it and also asking the IOA to run the show for an interim period.

And, significantly, the RFI also decided early this week to lift the ban on 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Dattu Bokanal as it had also become a bone of contention between the Federation and some bigwigs in the IOA.