Reshma walks to a new record

Rewrites the 10000m mark; Vikas sets meet record in 110m hurdles

Reshma Patel set a new junior National record on debut, winning the 10000m race walk in 48 minutes 25.90 seconds on the second day of the 18th National Federation Cup junior (under-20) athletics championships here on Tuesday.

The 16-year old from Uttarakhand outpaced the more experienced Munita Prajapati and Baljeet Kaur Bajwa in an exciting event that saw all the podium finishers improve on the existing National record of 49:16.51 set by Priyanka Goswami in 2014.

In fact, the top-five finishers clocked a better time than the 2015 meet record of 50:41.29, also held by Priyanka. In the 110m hurdles, Vikas Khodke set a new meet record of 14s, two-hundredths of a second ahead of UP’s Usaid Khan.

The results:

Men: 400m: 1. Parveen Kumar (Har, 48.87s), 2. Ansh (Del, 49.32), 3. Lavish Sharma (UP, 49.63); 110m hurdles: 1. Vikas Khodke (Mah, 14.00s), 2. Usaid Khan (UP, 14.02), 3. Nishanthraja (TN, 14.27); Long jump: 1. Jeswin Aldrin (TN, 7.51m), 2. Bhupender Singh (Har, 7.44m), 3. Arya (Kar, 7.19m).

High jump: 1. Piyush Singh Panwar (Har, 2.05m), 2. Abhar Datta (Mah, 2.03m), 3. Deva Karthick (TN, 1.99m); Discus: 1. Ikram Ali Khan (MP, 55.07m), 2. Prince (Har, 52.19m), 3. Harendra Singh (MP, 50.78m); Pole vault: 1. Sunny (Har, 4.60m), 2. Sandeep Kumar (MP, 4.50m).

Women: 400m: 1. Deepanshi (Har, 56.02s), 2. Payal Vohra (Del, 56.44), Himanshi Malik (Har, 57.90); 100m hurdles: 1. Ann Rose Tomy (Ker, 14.45s), 2. Moumita Mondal (WB, 14.56), 3. S. Sriireshma (TN, 14.80); 10000m walk: 1. Reshma Patel (Utk, 48:25.90), 2. Baljeet Kaur Bajwa (Pun, 49:00.27), 3. Munita Prajapati (UP, 49:13.86); Long jump: 1. Ancy Sojan (Ker, 6.12m), 2. Sharvari Parulekar (Mah, 5.75m), 3. Keisha Modi (5.73m); Discus: 1. Garima (Har, 45.91m), 2. Pooja (Har, 45.42m), 3. Siddhi Shailendra Karan (Mah, 40.49m); Pole vault: 1. Pooja (Har, 3.40m), 2. Jyopti (Har, 3.00m), 3. Maisuri Timbadiya (Guj, 3.00m).