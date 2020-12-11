Other Sports

Relocated Olympic marathon route approved

A route has been approved for the Olympic marathon, which is to be held in the northern city of Sapporo to avoid the Japanese capital's summer heat, Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Friday.

A dummy-run marathon will take place on May 5 to test the circuit, the organising committee said.

The controversial decision to relocate the marathon and race-walking events was made in November 2019, before the Games were postponed by a year. The marathon will have three laps — the first much longer, crossing the Toyohira River, while the second and third laps repeat a section of the first.

