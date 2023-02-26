Reetika clinches the bronze medal

February 26, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated February 27, 2023 09:21 am IST

World junior bronze medallist Reetika claimed the bronze in the women’s 72kg category at the Ibrahim Moustafa ranking-series wrestling event in Alexandria, Egypt.

Reetika, also an Asian under-23 champion, beat Svetlana Oknazarova of Uzbekistan 13-2 and World junior silver medallist Lilly Schneider of Germany 10-0, before losing to Dalma Caneva of Italy ‘by fall’ in the semifinals.

In a repeat of her clash with Lilly for the third place, Reetika again recorded a 10-0 victory to secure a podium finish.