Recognition still eluding rowing, archery

Archery and rowing continue to remain de-recognised by the sports ministry despite holding much-delayed elections earlier this year, while the equestrian federation continues to enjoy recognition despite not adhering to the Sports Code.

Also not recognised by the ministry are golf, para-sports and School Games, the first for not following the Code and the other two for mismanagement. Carrom is back as a recognised federation after being kept out last year.

The Archery Association of India held its long-delayed elections in January 2020 and is headed by union minister Arjun Munda.

The elections paved the way for World Archery to revoke its suspension of AAI and also ended years of ad-hocism, legal struggles and electoral tussles. The ministry reportedly is waiting for formal clearance from the Delhi High Court.

The Rowing Federation of India also finds itself out of favour despite holding elections in February this year, in the presence of an Indian Olympic Association observer, after complying with the ministry and IOA’s directives to amend its constitution.

Gymnastics still excluded

Another federation that seemingly managed to have put its house together finally, and was hoping to get government recognition, was gymnastics but that has not happened.

In its case, however, the government has at least mentioned reasons for not granting recognition — questioning the elections of S. Shantikumar Singh as secretary and Parmeshwar Prajapat as executive member — citing the National Sports Development Code 2011.

However, while the elections were held in November 2019, the objections were raised only towards the end of April 2020.

Equestrian, meanwhile, continues to be a priority sport for the ministry despite not bothering to amend its constitution in line with the NSDC even after repeated extensions and reminders from both the IOA and the government.

Interesting scenario

Interestingly, the annual recognition is normally for the calendar year. However, while the ministry delayed the process by almost half a year, it has also specified the recognition only till September 2020.

Given that most sports would only have restarted activities around that time and the entire domestic and international calendar likely to be packed post-September, one wonders how the latest recognition list would help NSFs that largely depend on government funding.