Ready for Commonwealth, World title: Vijender

Indian boxing’s poster boy Vijender Singh now has his eyes trained on the Commonwealth and World Championship title, the hunger for success not quite satiated by his 10th straight win on the pro circuit.

The 32-year-old Vijender had on Saturday night last night floored West African Boxing Union Middleweight champion Ernest Amuzu with an unanimous verdict to retain his WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific Super middleweight titles.

The Commonwealth Super Middleweight title is currently held by Great Britain’s Luke Blackledge, a very talented 27- year-old boxer with 23 wins, including eight knockouts, from 30 fights.

While Blackledge could prove to be his toughest opponent so far, for the time being India’s Olympic and World Championship bronze medallist was delighted to have signed off the year on a high.

“Happy to end this year on a winning note. Now I will look forward to play at least two titles next year — Commonwealth and World title.

“I would like to thank the people of Jaipur for making this show a big success and thanks to all my fans across India for their support,” Vijender said.

He added, “I am really happy on winning this fight. I know he was a tough fighter and that is why the fight continued till 10 rounds, but yes, I was sticking to the strategy planned by my coaches, and that helped me in winning this fight.”

Asked about Pakistani British boxer Amir Khan’s challenge, Vijender said the time has come to settle the issue. “He has boasted that he has two world titles, now I too have two world titles, so we should have a fight. Despite having different weight categories the bout can be arranged.

We have seen such bouts having boxers of different weight categories,” said Vijender. His promoter, Neerav Tomar of IOS, was hopeful of a bout with Amir.

“We have seen such fights before — like between Mayweather and Pacquiao — then why can not a fight between Vijender and Amir be arranged. In fact, we are working on it, and hopefully it will take place.