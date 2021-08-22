Ravi, Narinder still in the medal hunt

Ravi Malik and Narinder Cheema remained in medal contention of Greco Roman competitions at the World junior wrestling championships here on Saturday.

Ravi defeated Robin Uspenski of Estonia (6-0) and Zhenish Zhumabekov of Kyrgyzstan (18-9) in the 82kg category. He lost to Armenia’s Karen Khachatryan (0-9) in the semifinals and will figure in the bronze medal bout.

Narinder got past German Anton Vieweg (6-5) and Uzbek Abrorbek Nurmukhammedov (11-6) before falling to Pavel Hlinchuk of Belarus (4-0) in the 97kg quarterfinals. As Hlinchuk entered the final, Narinder got into the repechage round.