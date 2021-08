Ravi Malik lost his bronze medal match to Georgia’s Saba Mamaladze in the World junior wrestling championships here on Sunday.

In the 82kg Greco Roman contest, Ravi was outclassed 0-8 by Mamaladze in less than a minute.

Narinder Cheema’s hopes of a medal ended when he was beaten 0-9 by Norwegian Marcus Worren in the 97kg repechage round match.