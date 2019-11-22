Ravi Kumar, Deepika Nain clinch gold in wrestling championships

The Indian wrestlers bagged two gold and silver medals on the opening day of the Asian under-15 championships on Friday.
In the freestyle category, Ravi Kumar defeated Japan’s Daito Katsume 4-2 to claim the gold in the 44kg category. In 41kg, Aman won the silver and Yogesh Bijore finished second in 38kg.
In women’s freestyle, Deepika Nain clinched the gold in 62kg while Aarti Saroha (54kg) and Nitika (58kg) claimed the silver.
In Greco-Roman, Harikesh (48kg) and Anil More (52kg) bagged a silver.
The championships is live on wrestlingtv.in (7 a.m. & 3 p.m.).
