Ravi Kumar, Deepika Nain clinch gold in wrestling championships

Indian wrestlers Ravi Kumar (44 kg), Aman (41 kg) and Yogesh Bijore (38 kg) pose for photos after bagging gold, silver and silver medals respectively in their categories at Asian U-15 Championships, in Taichung City, Chinese Taipei, on November 22, 2019.

The Indian wrestlers bagged two gold and silver medals on the opening day of the Asian under-15 championships on Friday.

In the freestyle category, Ravi Kumar defeated Japan’s Daito Katsume 4-2 to claim the gold in the 44kg category. In 41kg, Aman won the silver and Yogesh Bijore finished second in 38kg.

In women’s freestyle, Deepika Nain clinched the gold in 62kg while Aarti Saroha (54kg) and Nitika (58kg) claimed the silver.

In Greco-Roman, Harikesh (48kg) and Anil More (52kg) bagged a silver.

The championships is live on wrestlingtv.in (7 a.m. & 3 p.m.).

