Ravi Dahiya to miss World Championship

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya says he has decided to give the upcoming wrestling World Championship a miss since he did not get time to prepare for the selection trials that WFI is organising next week.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will conduct trials on Tuesday for the Worlds, set to be held in Oslo, Norway from October 2-10.

Dahiya and other Tokyo Games medal winners have been hopping from one state to another for the numerous felicitation functions being organised in their honour.

"I don't want to be on the mat unprepared. What's the point in competing without enough practice?," Dahiya told PTI.

Dahiya will be the second big star missing from the Indian line-up as Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has also been forced out due to a ligament tear in his right knee. "I will try to compete in one or two tournaments before the season ends after I begin serious training from next month," he said.

Dahiya, though, did not complain when asked if too many functions are bothering him.

"How do you say 'no' to them? They are your own people, who want to show respect and honour you. The only thing is I get tired," he said.