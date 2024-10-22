Raveendran Sankaran Interview | We will ensure that more athletes from Bihar get into the Indian team in the 2028 Olympics

Silently, Bihar is taking rapid strides in sports. Because of the State Government’s comprehensive approach, from grooming youngsters to developing infrastructure for the masses to supporting elite athletes in the last two years, results have started coming in.

Bihar has strategically spotted disciplines which would produce international athletes and bring laurels to the country in multi-sport events.

In all this, the Bihar State Sports Authority (BSSA) has been playing a crucial role.

The Hindu spoke to the BSSA director general, Raveendran Sankaran, a senior IPS officer, to know more about the efforts being made by the State to make an impact. Excerpts:

What is the vision of the Bihar Chief Minister behind setting up a big sports university and a sports complex in Rajgir?

When I joined as the DG of the BSSA, the Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, gave me the mandate that by 2028 (we must) ensure that one or two athletes from Bihar are part of the Indian contingent in the Olympics.

But it was possible in 2024 itself. One was in trap shooting, Shreyasi Singh, and the second was in Paralympics, Shailesh Kumar (high jump, T63). He missed the bronze medal by one centimetre.

We won’t stop here. We will ensure that more athletes from Bihar get into the Indian team in the 2028 Olympics. We will aim for a medal in 2032 and 2036.

Give us some insights on the new complex (which is built at a cost of ₹740 crore) in Rajgir.

The Bihar Sports University is the first of its kind. It is built on 92.6 acres and 90 per cent of the construction is done. The State Sports Academy, Rajgir, acting as a State Centre for Excellence, will cater to 23 disciplines, both indoor and outdoor.

We got our first hockey turf there. Hockey India was kind enough to organise an exhibition match to inaugurate the turf. After the (women’s) Asian Championship Trophy (ACT) hockey tournament (in November), we will start our academy because we are sprucing it up and gearing up for the ACT.

Without an airport in Rajgir, how are you going to host an international event?

Recently our Chief Minister went around Rajgir and, with the help of officers, identified a huge strip of land for an airport. It is going to come, that’s futuristic.

As of now, we don’t have (an airport there), but Gaya, an international airport, is the closest. It is about one hour away.

What is the structure of the university and what is the aim of building such a facility?

Sports academics have to go hand in hand with training. That’s the philosophy behind it. If both are at one place, the athletes will get benefited and the sports administrators or whoever come for any courses, they will also get benefited by having the practical experience.

The National Institute of Sports (Patiala) offers diploma courses for six weeks. It’s really tough to get into it because it has limited numbers and they cater to the entire country. We are planning to come up with short courses in (different) disciplines... sports psychology, sports nutrition or sports physiotherapy.

We wanted to increase the number of coaches in our state because as on date there is a huge dearth for coaches.

We are planning to conduct a coach development programme. We have already started level one and level two courses. We have a state centre here (in Patna). We have done weightlifting, shooting and athletics.

Will it be like the National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) around the country?

Yes, I would say our futuristic goal is only that. After a few years, once we develop as a wonderful sports academy with a sports science ecosystem, then I definitely believe that the Rajgir Sports Academy will cater to the entire East Zone and the North Eastern states. They all have been travelling all the way either to Haryana or to southern states, which are far off.

Otherwise, of course, Kolkata is there. We wanted to develop it in such a fashion that it becomes a hub for the region.

What is the Bihar Government’s plan for talent identification and grooming of youngsters?

In the past three years, we did several talent scouting programmes in select sports. We approached this in a strategic way. This is the land of Chanakya, strategy is inbuilt. When I joined, I researched where we would get results immediately.

If I select sports like volleyball, basketball and kabaddi, several States are way ahead of us. And to catch them, it will take another five-six years... I chose those sports which are part of the Asian Games, Commonwealth or Olympics, but many States have not picked those up.

One is rugby sevens and the second is fencing. For rugby sevens, we brought in coaches from South Africa and Sri Lanka. They came, scouted talents, especially from the rural belt.

Today, our under-14, under-17, under-19 boys and girls, and senior women are the National champions.

We have won medals in the National Games. Four boys and four girls are part of the Indian team and they have gone for the Asian Rugby Championship.

One girl, Swetha Sahi, went to the Hangzhou Asian Games as part of the Indian team. In a span of two years, we could reach the Asian Games. In fencing, one athlete, Akash, represented India in the Asian Games. We got him trained in Italy.

The third sport is sepak takraw. Bihar is crazy about volleyball. In the past 20 years, no player from Bihar made it to the Indian team. We shifted a few volleyball players to sepak takraw and trained them for two years. Now, three boys are part of the Indian team and they went to the World Championship.

In athletics, we conducted the (National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet) NIDJAM with the help of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) two years back. We used that opportunity to scout talents from all over the State.

From there, with the help of seven to eight Olympians, we sent a few athletes to Hyderabad, Haryana, Bengaluru and Kolkata to train. In the National junior championship in Coimbatore, we won six gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

In the National Games, we never used to figure in the medal standings.

In Gujarat (in 2022), we began with three medals. In Goa last year, we had nine medals. We are not concentrating on all athletics events. We want (to do well in) three to four events.

We are going to do one of the largest talent scouting programmes — Mashal — in the State. We are going to scout talent in 40,000 primary and high schools from where 60 lakh children will be scouted in just five sports – athletics (80m, shot put, long jump), cycling, kabaddi, volleyball and football.

In Bihar, people are crazy about football, volleyball and kabaddi. We will come to the block, district and state levels. When we come to the state level, I will invite the domain experts and let them come and scout the talents.

We have a scholarship scheme. Whoever gets selected under this scheme will be given a one time ₹3 lakh sports scholarship per year to spend for training purposes.

We have already done that in weightlifting in 28 districts. In the Asmita East Zone weightlifting championship for women in Bhubaneswar, my girls won six medals, including four silver and two bronze. We were the overall runners-up. Bhola Singh broke three National records in weightlifting. We are concentrating on individual games where the gene pool is there and the talent pool is there.

We have come up with a new recruitment policy Medal lao, naukri pao (Win a medal, get a job). It got implemented this year.

If you are a National medallist at a recognised, affiliated National championship, you will be given a job. No trials, no bureaucratic red-tapism. They are getting good jobs.

For every Asian Games athlete, we gave ₹25 lakh as cash reward. For the Olympics, the Government of Bihar gave ₹50 lakh each to Shreyasi and Shailesh just for participation. By implementing so many policies, we are supporting the athletes.

We have also started staging state level leagues as we realise that our athletes are not playing enough matches. Leagues have started in kabaddi, volleyball and football. Many business people voluntarily came and owned the teams. We just organised the league and made a live telecast.

This is how we spread sports fever. Now, these athletes are heroes and heroines in their own villages. Through these kinds of platforms, they are also exposed to live telecasts, playing in front of so many TV cameras, in front of cheering crowds. They are trained to play with crowd pressure.

So, the budget must have gone up.

When I joined in December 2021, the budget of the BSSA was just ₹30 crore. After seeing the results and whatever is happening, the Chief Minister was happy. Today we have a budget of ₹680 crore!

At the commissionerate level, we are going to come up with an international standard indoor sports complex which shall cater to 10-11 indoor games. We have nine indoor sports complexes. In the Pataliputra stadium, we have been given five acres of land. Here, we will be coming up with a huge multi-purpose sports complex which might cater to 16-17 events.

From now, by the time the Los Angeles Olympics happens, Bihar will have enough sports infrastructure for the players to play and train.

The Government of Bihar has approved in the cabinet that the Moinul Haq Stadium will be handed over to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). They will do the construction work and will do whatever activities they want to do relating to cricket.

