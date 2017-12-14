Rathore suggests CW Youth Festival

Union Sports Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore proposed the idea of a concurrent Commonwealth Youth Festival, along with the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, to the commonwealth secretary-general, Rt. Hon. Patricia Janet Scotland, who called on him on Thursday.
“Having a Commonwealth Youth Festival along with the Commonwealth Games will augment the sport’s capacity to carry positive messages,” said Col. Rathore.
Responding to the idea of Commonwealth Community Cricket Games for the under-19 age group, the Sports Minister suggested similar exchange arrangements for training.
Col. Rathore accepted the invitation of the secretary-general to attend the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Conference scheduled to be held during the Commonwealth Games in April.
