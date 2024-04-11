GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rashmi Kumari wins national women’s carrom title for the 12th time

April 11, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - GWALIOR

Sports Bureau
Rashmi Kumari, national women’s carrom champion

Rashmi Kumari, national women’s carrom champion | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three-time World Champion Rashmi Kumari beat K Nagajothi 25-8, 14-20, 25-20 in the women’s final of the 51st National carrom championship organised by the Madhya Pradesh Carrom Association.

It was a record 12th national women’s singles title for Rashmi, employed as the Chief Manager at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The men’s title was bagged by K Srinivas as he beat S Aditya 25-0, 19-6 in the final. It was the fourth national men’s singles title for Srinivas who was brilliant in the tournament, executing seven white slams.

Rashmi had two white slams on way to the title.

The championship, sponsored by the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) and SYNCO carrom company, had 237 men and 174 women participants from 12 institutions and 27 States.

The results:

Men (final): K Srinivas bt S Aditya 25-0, 19-6; Semifinals: K Srinivas bt Mujibur Rahman 25-1, 25-7; S Aditya bt Mohd. Arif 17-25, 22-9, 25-4; Quarterfinals:K Srinivas bt MA Hakeem 18-25, 25-17, 25-10; Mujibur Rahman bt Prakash Gaikwad 25-11, 14-15, 22-20; Mohd. Arif bt Jugal Kishor Dutta 25-0, 15-7; S Aditya bt Sandeep Dive 16-23, 25-8, 18-15.

Women (final): Rashmi Kumari bt K Nagajothi 25-8, 14-20, 25-20; Semifinals: Rashmi bt M Khazima 24-19, 20-24, 22-16; K Nagajothi bt Nilam Ghodake 19-23, 25-3, 25-3; Quarterfinals: Rashmi bt Kajal Kumari 16-15, 25-0; M Khazima bt Shruti Sonawane 23-9, 24-9; Nilam Ghodake bt S Appoorwa 25-0, 23-16; K Nagajothi bt V Mithra 25-11, 12-17, 19-13.

Related Topics

carrom

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.