Rashmi Kumari, K. Srinivas emerge national carrom champions

K. Srinivas beat Jugal Kishor Dutta of Assam 22-25, 25-11, 25-11 for the men’s title

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 13, 2022 04:45 IST

Rashmi Kumari, K Srinivas, the national carrom champions . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rashmi Kumari and K. Srinivas won the women’s and men’s titles in the 50th National carrom championship at the NDMC Talkatora Indoor Stadium.

It was a record 11th national title for Rashmi the reigning women’s world champion.

“It was an unexpected title for me this time”, said Rashmi as she played through tons of matches in the league stage, team championships and the individual event in a draw of 64.

“It was really tough as the juniors are playing excellent game. In the final, Nagajothi scored a black slam in the second set”, recalled Rashmi, about her 23-18, 18-19, 25-5 triumph in the match for gold.

Rashmi was equally appreciative of the earlier opponents.

“I beat Aakanksha Kadam in the semifinals, and she is the national junior champion. I had to play three sets in the quarterfinals against M. Khazima of Tamil Nadu who played an excellent game”, said Rashmi.

K. Srinivas beat Jugal Kishor Dutta of Assam 22-25, 25-11, 25-11 for the men’s title. He had to fight from a bad start to win in three sets against Prashant More in the semifinals.

The results:

Men (final): K. Srinivas bt Jugal Kishor Dutta 22-25, 25-11, 25-11; Third place: Prashant More bt Sandeep Dive 25-6, 25-15.

Semifinals: Jugal bt Sandeep 10-25, 25-19, 25-21; K. Srinivas bt Prashant 5-22, 25-20, 25-0.

Women (final): Rashmi Kumari bt K Nagajothi 23-18, 18-19, 25-5; Third place: Aakanksha Kadam bt Shainy S 16-13, 24-17.

Semifinals: K. Nagajothi bt Shainy S 25-0, 25-15; Rashmi bt Aakanksha 25-7, 25-13.

